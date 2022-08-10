Catalent's New Acquisition will Expand High-Potent Capabilities, Oral Manufacturing Capacity: Report

- Catalent Inc CTLT agreed to acquire Metrics Contract Services, a full-service specialty Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, for $475 million from Mayne Pharma Group Limited.
- Upon completion, the acquisition will strengthen Catalent's integrated oral solid formulation development, manufacturing, and packaging capabilities.
- The deal will also expand Catalent's capacity to handle highly potent compounds.
- Metrics Contract operates a 333,000-square-foot facility in Greenville, North Carolina. It includes 16 manufacturing suites, with 11 designed to handle highly potent compounds and two packaging lines.
- The facility's estimated annual production capacity exceeds one billion oral solid dose units.
- The acquisition is expected to close before the end of 2022, and a team of over 400 employees will join Catalent.
- Mayne Pharma and Catalent have also agreed on a long-term supply agreement whereby the Greenville facility will continue manufacturing multiple Mayne Pharma products.
- Catalent held cash & cash equivalents of $786 million at the end of the March quarter.
- Price Action: CTLT shares closed at $108.13 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.