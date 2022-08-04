Elon Musk's Countersuit Could Be Made Public As Early As Thursday Despite Twitter's Objections: Report

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s countersuit against Twitter, Inc. TWTR could be made public soon, Reuters reported.
Presiding judge Chancellor Kathleen McCormick of Delaware Chancery Court ruled in this regard after Twitter took exception to Musk’s attempt to release the 163-page document on Wednesday. The social media platform contended that it hasn’t been given a chance to redact confidential company-related information.
Twitter reportedly received a copy of the countersuit on Friday and was given five business days on redactions. Musk argued for a shorter time period of three business days for the purpose. The Tesla CEO’s legal team accused Twitter of undermining the “First Amendment” constitutional right to know what’s going on between the two parties.
Meanwhile, Reuters said, citing a person familiar with the lawsuit, that the countersuit could be released as soon as Thursday.
For the unversed, Twitter on July 12 initiated legal proceedings against Musk, who walked away from a deal to take the former private, citing anomalies in the bot count metric. The Parag Agrawal-led company has petitioned the court to enforce the deal.
A fast-tracked trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 17.
In retaliation, Musk filed the countersuit last Friday.
Twitter closed Wednesday’s session up 0.05% at $41, according to Benzinga Pro data.
