Bowman Acquires San Diego-Based Project Design Consultants

- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd BWMN has acquired Project Design Consultants (PDC). Deal terms were not disclosed.
- San Diego, California-based PDC provides civil engineering, surveying, planning, and landscape architecture to various public and private clients throughout Southern California. PDC has 65 employees.
- Under the leadership of CEO Greg Shields, PDC provides engineering services that manage change and add value to infrastructure projects.
- BWMN expects the PDC acquisition to initially contribute ~$14 million of annualized net service billing and be immediately accretive.
- The company financed this acquisition with a combination of cash and notes.
- BWMN held cash and equivalents of $34.94 million as of March 31, 2022.
- Price Action: BWMN shares are trading higher by 1.53% at $11 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.