Primo Water Acquires Highland Mountain Water In Georgia

- Primo Water Corp PRMW subsidiary, Primo Water North America (PWNA), has acquired Highland Mountain Water in Atlanta, Georgia. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Highland Mountain Water is an independent distributor of Primo's Mountain Valley premium water brand.
- Highland Mountain has over 2,500 customers and a service area that includes a population of more than 4 million residents.
- "This acquisition fits within our existing footprint, expands distribution of our Mountain Valley® premium water brand and furthers our vision of providing water solutions whenever, wherever and however our customers want them," said CEO Tom Harrington.
- Primo held $98 million in cash and equivalents as of April 2, 2022.
- Price Action: PRMW shares closed higher by 1.09% at $12.98 on Friday.
