Primo Water Acquires Highland Mountain Water In Georgia

Primo Water Corp PRMW subsidiary, Primo Water North America (PWNA), has acquired Highland Mountain Water in Atlanta, Georgia. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Highland Mountain has over 2,500 customers and a service area that includes a population of more than 4 million residents.

"This acquisition fits within our existing footprint, expands distribution of our Mountain Valley® premium water brand and furthers our vision of providing water solutions whenever, wherever and however our customers want them," said CEO Tom Harrington.

Primo held $98 million in cash and equivalents as of April 2, 2022.

Price Action: PRMW shares closed higher by 1.09% at $12.98 on Friday.

