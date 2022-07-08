Here's Why Hollysys Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket

by

The buyer consortium led by Recco Control Technology Pte Ltd and Dazheng Group (Hong Kong) Investment Holdings Company Limited reaffirmed its non-binding indicative all-cash offer of $25 per share to acquire Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd HOLI .

The consortium engaged UBS AG Hong Kong Branch as the financial advisor regarding the proposed acquisition.

The consortium first sent the offer on December 3.

The state-owned operator of Beijing's railway and the subway had also weighed a takeover bid for Hollysys, valuing it at $1.9 billion.

Price Action: HOLI shares traded higher by 6.15% at $16.04 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

