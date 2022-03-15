Why Hollysys Automation Shares Are Soaring Today
- The state-owned operator of Beijing's railway and the subway weighed a takeover bid for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI), valuing it at $1.9 billion, Bloomberg reports.
- Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co looked to take Hollysys private following a deal based on its preliminary discussions.
- Hollysys offers integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transport.
- Hollysys has fended off several takeover bids since the end of 2020.
- Hollysys's systems utility in sensitive areas like railways and nuclear power stations could trigger political ramifications considering China's recent tech sector crackdown.
- Price Action: HOLI shares traded higher by 18.20% at $15.83 on the last check Tuesday.
