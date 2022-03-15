 Skip to main content

Why Hollysys Automation Shares Are Soaring Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 12:40pm   Comments
  • The state-owned operator of Beijing's railway and the subway weighed a takeover bid for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI), valuing it at $1.9 billion, Bloomberg reports.
  • Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co looked to take Hollysys private following a deal based on its preliminary discussions.
  • Hollysys offers integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transport.
  • Hollysys has fended off several takeover bids since the end of 2020.
  • Hollysys's systems utility in sensitive areas like railways and nuclear power stations could trigger political ramifications considering China's recent tech sector crackdown.
  • Price Action: HOLI shares traded higher by 18.20% at $15.83 on the last check Tuesday.

