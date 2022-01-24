 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hollysys Shares Pop On Receipt Of Takeover Offer At 69.4% Premium
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 6:13am   Comments
Share:
Hollysys Shares Pop On Receipt Of Takeover Offer At 69.4% Premium
  • Buyer consortium led by Recco Control Technology Pte Ltd and Dazheng Group (Hong Kong) Investment Holdings Company Limited disclosed submitting a non-binding proposal to acquire Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) in an all-cash transaction.
  • As per the proposal, Hollysys shareholders would receive $25 per share in cash, representing a 69.4% premium over Hollysys' January 21 closing price of $14.76.
  • Earlier this month, Hollysys appointed founder Dr. Changli Wang as its CEO upon the resignation of Chit Nim (Colin) Sung.
  • Hollysys is a China-based company that provides automation and control technologies and products. 
  • Price Action: HOLI shares traded higher by 10.4% at $16.30 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Shares Gain On CEO Succession
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingM&A News Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com