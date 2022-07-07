ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Merck Is Sending Seagen Stock Higher Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 7, 2022 9:15 AM | 1 min read

Seagen Inc SGEN shares are trading higher Thursday following reports suggesting Merck & Company Inc MRK is in advanced talks to acquire the company.

According to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter, the two companies are discussing a buyout price above $200 per share. The report also suggests that the companies aim to complete the deal on or before Merck's upcoming earnings report, which is scheduled for July 28, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

There is still no guarantee the companies will reach agreement on a takeover deal.

Related Link: Merck's Potential Buyout Of Seagen Expected Within Next Few Weeks: Report

SGEN Price Action: Seagen has traded between $192.78 and $105.43 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.76% at $181.71 at time of publication.

Photo: Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingM&AMoversTrading Ideas