Why Resolute Forest Products Shares Are Rallying Today?

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Domtar Corporation , the Paper Excellence Group has agreed to acquire Resolute Forest Products Inc RFP .

, a significant stockholder of Resolute with a 40% stake, has supported the acquisition. The transaction brings complementary capabilities in lumber and pulp to Paper Excellence.

Resolute will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Domtar under the auspices of the Group and continue to operate on a business-as-usual basis under the Resolute name.

The cash portion of the merger consideration represents a premium of approximately 64% to Resolute's last closing price, representing an enterprise value of approximately $2.7 billion.

, together with a CVR entitling the holder to a share of future softwood lumber duty deposit refunds. Each share will be entitled to receive one CVR. Under the CVR, stockholders will receive refunds on approximately $500 million deposits on estimated softwood lumber duties paid by Resolute.

Price Action: RFP shares are up 67% at $20.86 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

RFP shares are up 67% at $20.86 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

