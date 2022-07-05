ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Eaton Acquires 50% Stake In Jiangsu Huineng Electric's Circuit Breaker Business

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 5, 2022 10:02 AM | 1 min read
  • Eaton Corporation PLC ETN has acquired a 50% stake in the circuit breaker business of Jiangsu Huineng Electric Co., Ltd. (Huineng), which manufactures and markets low-voltage circuit breakers in China.
  • "The combination of application-tailored products with our global distribution channels positions us to capitalize on opportunities in high-growth market segments such as renewable energy, grid modernization, commercial buildings and industrial,” commented Howard Liu, president, Asia-Pacific Region, Electrical Sector, Eaton.
  • Jiangsu Huineng Electric is a Chinese high-tech electrical equipment manufacturer. Its products are widely used across key markets, including wind, solar, and power plants.
  • Eaton held cash of $505 million as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: ETN shares are trading lower by 2.84% at $123.75 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews