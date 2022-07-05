Eaton Acquires 50% Stake In Jiangsu Huineng Electric's Circuit Breaker Business

by

has acquired a 50% stake in the circuit breaker business of Jiangsu Huineng Electric Co., Ltd. (Huineng), which manufactures and markets low-voltage circuit breakers in China. "The combination of application-tailored products with our global distribution channels positions us to capitalize on opportunities in high-growth market segments such as renewable energy, grid modernization, commercial buildings and industrial,” commented Howard Liu, president, Asia-Pacific Region, Electrical Sector, Eaton.

Jiangsu Huineng Electric is a Chinese high-tech electrical equipment manufacturer. Its products are widely used across key markets, including wind, solar, and power plants.

Eaton held cash of $505 million as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: ETN shares are trading lower by 2.84% at $123.75 on the last check Tuesday.

