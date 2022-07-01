ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Sensata Divests Qinex Business; Eyes Funding Electrification & Insights/IoT

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 1, 2022 3:39 PM | 1 min read
  • Sensata Technologies Holding PLC ST sold its Qinex semiconductor thermal test and control business to Boyd Corporation for $219 million, including a small secondary closing.
  • Sensata's Qinex business manufactures semiconductor burn-in test sockets and thermal control solutions.
  • Sensata plans to continue manufacturing Qinex's products via a contract manufacturing deal with Boyd for 6 to 12 months.
  • Before this sale, Qinex mainly operated as a stand-alone business.
  • ST held cash and equivalents of $1.61 billion as of March 31, 2022.
  • "Qinex performs well for customers and has contributed nicely to the rest of Sensata over the years. However, it does not align to our growth strategies and will be better positioned as part of Boyd to further expand its semiconductor testing and thermal management capabilities. Additionally, by divesting Qinex we can further fund our capital deployment initiatives, including funding our growth vectors of Electrification and Insights/IoT," commented CEO Jeff Cote.
  • Price Action: ST shares are trading lower by 2.32% at $40.35 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews