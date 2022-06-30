Middleby Expands Offerings In Ice - Read How

by

has acquired Icetro, a maker of ice, soft serve, and slush machines used worldwide in commercial food service. Deal terms were not disclosed. Icetro has annual sales of ~$40 million and is headquartered in South Korea, with U.S. operations based in Anaheim, California.

The acquisition furthers MIDD's Asian manufacturing capabilities. It expands MIDD's offerings in ice, adding a selection of cubed and flaked machines, while its soft serve and slush machines enhance existing product lines with a collection of countertop equipment.

Icetro's soft serve technology has heat-treat pasteurization capabilities addressing food safety issues.

Middleby held cash and equivalents of $146.7 million as of April 2, 2022.

Price Action: MIDD shares are trading lower by 0.27% at $125.05 on the last check Thursday.

