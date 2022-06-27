Primoris Expands Utility Business With Acquisition Of PLH Group

- Primoris Services Corp PRIM has agreed to acquire PLH Group, Inc. for $470 million in cash.
- PLH Group is a utility-focused specialty construction company with a concentration in key fast-growing regions of the U.S.
- This transaction doubles the Power Delivery business and increases PRIM's Utilities segment to over 50% of pro forma revenue. The acquisition accelerates PRIM's ongoing portfolio transition towards higher-growth, higher-margin markets and recurring Master Service Agreement (MSA) revenue.
- Primoris expects double-digit EPS accretion within 12 months with material cost and revenue synergies. It expects annual cost savings of at least $10 million within 24 months of the deal's closing.
- "This acquisition aligns solidly with our strategic focus on higher-growth, higher-margin business segments. It expands our footprint for Power Delivery services at a time when improvement and expansion of our domestic electric grid is driving massive capital investment in this market," stated Primoris CEO Tom McCormick.
- For the 12 months ended May 31, 2022, PLH generated total revenue of $733 million and a total adjusted EBITDA of $54 million.
- Primoris plans to fund the acquisition through borrowings under its existing credit agreement. Certain members of the existing lender group have committed to providing $425 million of incremental term loans.
- As of March 31, 2022, PRIM held $178.6 million of cash and equivalents.
- The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.
- Price Action: PRIM shares are trading higher by 2.50% at $24.20 on the last check Monday.
