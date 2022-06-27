ñol

Foot Locker Divests Team Sales Business To BSN Sports

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 8:38 AM | 1 min read
  • Foot Locker Inc FL subsidiary, Foot Locker Retail Inc, has signed a definitive agreement to sell the Team Sales business to BSN SPORTS. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • BSN SPORTS is a direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods, footwear, apparel, and branding to the school and league markets.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.
  • In addition, Foot Locker plans to fully consolidate the Eastbay.com retail website into the Champs Sports banner, completing the integration of those two banners that began in 2019.    
  • Price Action: FL shares closed higher by 1.83% at $29.55 on Friday.

