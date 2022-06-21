NV5 Acquires GEO1 For Undisclosed Sum

- NV5 Global Inc NVEE has acquired GEO1 through an asset purchase of Aerial Filmworks, LLC. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Hawthorne, California-based GEO1 provides geospatial lidar, aerial imagery, and data analytics solutions to utilities, government agencies, and the environmental sector. It has 25 employees.
- NVEE expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its earnings.
- GEO1 expands NV5's embedded relationships with key utility clients.
- NVEE held cash and equivalents of $81.95 million as of April 2, 2022.
- Price Action: NVEE shares are trading higher by 2.02% at $108.50 on the last check Tuesday.
