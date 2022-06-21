ñol

NV5 Acquires GEO1 For Undisclosed Sum

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 21, 2022 1:51 PM | 1 min read
  • NV5 Global Inc NVEE has acquired GEO1 through an asset purchase of Aerial Filmworks, LLC. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Hawthorne, California-based GEO1 provides geospatial lidar, aerial imagery, and data analytics solutions to utilities, government agencies, and the environmental sector. It has 25 employees.
  • NVEE expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its earnings.
  • GEO1 expands NV5's embedded relationships with key utility clients.
  • NVEE held cash and equivalents of $81.95 million as of April 2, 2022.
  • Price Action: NVEE shares are trading higher by 2.02% at $108.50 on the last check Tuesday.

