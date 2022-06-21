ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Owens Corning Acquires Spray Foam Manufacturer Natural Polymers

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 21, 2022 1:14 PM | 1 min read
  • Owens Corning Inc OC has agreed to acquire Natural Polymers, LLC, a manufacturer of spray polyurethane foam insulation for building and construction applications, based in Cortland, Illinois. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Natural Polymers anticipates sales of $100 million in FY22. The company expects to maintain double-digit growth over the next several years.
  • "This acquisition advances Owens Corning's strategy to strengthen our core building and construction products and expand our addressable markets into higher-growth segments," commented Todd Fister, president of Owens Corning's Insulation business.
  • Benjamin Brown, President, and CEO of Natural Polymers, will join Owens Corning in an innovation leadership role.
  • Owens Corning held cash and equivalents of $755 million as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: OC shares are trading lower by 0.05% at $75.89 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews