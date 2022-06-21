Owens Corning Acquires Spray Foam Manufacturer Natural Polymers

- Owens Corning Inc OC has agreed to acquire Natural Polymers, LLC, a manufacturer of spray polyurethane foam insulation for building and construction applications, based in Cortland, Illinois. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Natural Polymers anticipates sales of $100 million in FY22. The company expects to maintain double-digit growth over the next several years.
- "This acquisition advances Owens Corning's strategy to strengthen our core building and construction products and expand our addressable markets into higher-growth segments," commented Todd Fister, president of Owens Corning's Insulation business.
- Benjamin Brown, President, and CEO of Natural Polymers, will join Owens Corning in an innovation leadership role.
- Owens Corning held cash and equivalents of $755 million as of March 31, 2022.
- Price Action: OC shares are trading lower by 0.05% at $75.89 on the last check Tuesday.
