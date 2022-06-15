ñol

KBR Acquires UK Digital Transformation Company VIMA

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 15, 2022 8:59 AM | 1 min read
  • KBR, Inc. KBR has agreed to buy U.K.-based VIMA Group, a provider of digital transformation solutions to the defense and other public sector clients, for up to £75 million, including earn-out options.
  • VIMA Group is a trusted advisor and a top-five supplier to Defence Digital and Navy Digital organizations within the U.K. Ministry of Defence.
  • "This acquisition builds on our growing platform of high-end, technically differentiated advisory, consulting, and transformation solutions in international markets," commented CEO Stuart Bradie.
  • KBR held cash and equivalents of $412 million as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: KBR shares closed lower by 1.04% at $47.36 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews