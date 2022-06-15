KBR Acquires UK Digital Transformation Company VIMA

by

KBR, Inc. KBR has agreed to buy U.K.-based VIMA Group, a provider of digital transformation solutions to the defense and other public sector clients, for up to £75 million, including earn-out options.

VIMA Group is a trusted advisor and a top-five supplier to Defence Digital and Navy Digital organizations within the U.K. Ministry of Defence.

"This acquisition builds on our growing platform of high-end, technically differentiated advisory, consulting, and transformation solutions in international markets," commented CEO Stuart Bradie.

KBR held cash and equivalents of $412 million as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: KBR shares closed lower by 1.04% at $47.36 on Tuesday.

