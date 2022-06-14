ñol

SeaChange Shares Plunge On Termination Of Deal With Trillerverz

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 9:53 AM | 1 min read
  • SeaChange International, Inc SEAC and Trillerverz, the AI-powered open garden platform for creators, mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger signed on December 22, 2021.
  • SeaChange is a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV services) development.
  • It is no longer possible to complete the merger before its termination date of June 30, 2022. 
  • The parties also decided not to seek an extension to the agreement. 
  • In December, the companies agreed to take Triller public through a reverse merger with SeaChange in a deal valuing the combined entity at $5 billion. 
  • SeaChange recently reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 33% year-on-year to $6.7 million, missing the consensus of $6.72 million. Revenue declined 22% Q/Q due to a favorable one-time perpetual license sale. Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.03) beat the consensus loss of $(0.05).
  • Price Action: SEAC shares traded lower by 40.4% at $0.41 on the last check Tuesday.

