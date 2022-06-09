India's Apollo Global, Reliance Make a Binding Offer For UK's Boots: Bloomberg

- Apollo Global Management Inc. APO and Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd. led consortium have made a binding offer for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.'s WBA international arm, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The source stated that the proposal values Boots at more than £5 billion ($6.3 billion). Walgreens is seeking a valuation of around £7 billion for Boots.
- After competing suitors began to reconsider, the move might put Apollo and Reliance in pole position to buy Boots.
- Bloomberg reported earlier in May that the main competitor, a combination of Britain's billionaire Issa brothers and TDR Capital, was considering withdrawing from the competition owing to price differences.
- According to the sources, a winning bidder might be chosen in the coming weeks. Walgreens intends to retain a share in the company following any transaction.
- Price Action: APO shares closed lower by 2.98% at $57.32 on Wednesday, and WBA shares are trading lower by 0.23% at $42.50 during the pre-market session on Thursday.
