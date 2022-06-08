ñol

Atlas Holdings Scoops Foster Farms For Undisclosed Terms

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 7:38 AM | 1 min read
  • Atlas Holdings acquired Foster Farms from entities associated with the Foster Family for an undisclosed sum.
  • Foster Farms is a family-owned provider of fresh, frozen, and prepared poultry products.
  • Foster Farms generated annual revenues of $3 billion and will continue to operate under the Foster Farms name.
  • Foster Farms employed 10,000 skilled team members and operated significant processing facilities in California, Washington, Louisiana, Oregon, and Alabama.
  • Veteran poultry industry leader Donnie Smith, the former CEO of Tyson Foods, Inc TSN, was named Foster Farms' new Chief and Chair.
  • The deal occurs as chicken prices have surged, driven by strong consumer demand and rising grain prices, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The planned $4.5 billion takeover of Sanderson Farms, Inc SAFM by Cargill Inc and agricultural investment firm Continental Grain Co was under regulatory review.
  • The White House accused the leading U.S. meat companies of exploiting their influence to manipulate prices for restaurants and supermarkets while underpaying farmers. 
  • The Justice Department and the U.S. Agriculture Department separately probed primary beef packers' cattle-buying activities.

