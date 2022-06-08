Atlas Holdings Scoops Foster Farms For Undisclosed Terms

- Atlas Holdings acquired Foster Farms from entities associated with the Foster Family for an undisclosed sum.
- Foster Farms is a family-owned provider of fresh, frozen, and prepared poultry products.
- Foster Farms generated annual revenues of $3 billion and will continue to operate under the Foster Farms name.
- Foster Farms employed 10,000 skilled team members and operated significant processing facilities in California, Washington, Louisiana, Oregon, and Alabama.
- Veteran poultry industry leader Donnie Smith, the former CEO of Tyson Foods, Inc TSN, was named Foster Farms' new Chief and Chair.
- The deal occurs as chicken prices have surged, driven by strong consumer demand and rising grain prices, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The planned $4.5 billion takeover of Sanderson Farms, Inc SAFM by Cargill Inc and agricultural investment firm Continental Grain Co was under regulatory review.
- The White House accused the leading U.S. meat companies of exploiting their influence to manipulate prices for restaurants and supermarkets while underpaying farmers.
- The Justice Department and the U.S. Agriculture Department separately probed primary beef packers' cattle-buying activities.
