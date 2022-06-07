Schneider Acquires deBoer Transportation For Undisclosed Sum

- Schneider National Inc SNDR has acquired Wisconsin-based carrier deBoer Transportation. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- deBoer Transportation is a regional carrier headquartered in Blenker, Wisconsin. Schneider will assume ownership of ~160 tractors and 660 trailers as part of the acquisition.
- deBoer's facility in Blenker, Wisconsin, and maintenance shop near Dallas, Texas, are not included in the sale.
- Schneider will quickly integrate deBoer into its existing businesses, with drivers and equipment deployed to support growth opportunities in Dedicated and Power Only operations.
- Schneider held cash and equivalents of $272.6 million as of March 31, 2022.
- Price Action: SNDR shares are trading lower by 2.00% at $24.52 on the last check Tuesday.
