Schneider Acquires deBoer Transportation For Undisclosed Sum

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 1:09 PM | 1 min read
  • Schneider National Inc SNDR has acquired Wisconsin-based carrier deBoer Transportation. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • deBoer Transportation is a regional carrier headquartered in Blenker, Wisconsin. Schneider will assume ownership of ~160 tractors and 660 trailers as part of the acquisition.
  • deBoer's facility in Blenker, Wisconsin, and maintenance shop near Dallas, Texas, are not included in the sale.
  • Schneider will quickly integrate deBoer into its existing businesses, with drivers and equipment deployed to support growth opportunities in Dedicated and Power Only operations.
  • Schneider held cash and equivalents of $272.6 million as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: SNDR shares are trading lower by 2.00% at $24.52 on the last check Tuesday.

