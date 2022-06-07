Schneider Acquires deBoer Transportation For Undisclosed Sum

by

Schneider National Inc SNDR has acquired Wisconsin-based carrier deBoer Transportation. Deal terms were not disclosed.

has acquired Wisconsin-based carrier deBoer Transportation. Deal terms were not disclosed. deBoer Transportation is a regional carrier headquartered in Blenker, Wisconsin. Schneider will assume ownership of ~160 tractors and 660 trailers as part of the acquisition.

deBoer's facility in Blenker, Wisconsin, and maintenance shop near Dallas, Texas, are not included in the sale.

Schneider will quickly integrate deBoer into its existing businesses, with drivers and equipment deployed to support growth opportunities in Dedicated and Power Only operations.

Schneider held cash and equivalents of $272.6 million as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: SNDR shares are trading lower by 2.00% at $24.52 on the last check Tuesday.

