ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Tupperware Brands Divests Nutrimetics Beauty Business For Undisclosed Sum

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 10:53 AM | 1 min read
  • Tupperware Brands Corp TUP has agreed to sell its Nutrimetics beauty business, which operates in Australia, New Zealand, and France.
  • Terms of the transaction, including the anticipated closing date, have not been disclosed.
  • The deal is a part of Tupperware's turnaround plan strategy of divesting non-core assets.
  • The sale follows the company's sale of its Avroy Shlain beauty business in Q1 2021 and House of Fuller beauty business in Q2 2022.
  • Price Action: TUP shares are trading higher by 0.99% at $6.37 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews