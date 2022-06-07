Tupperware Brands Divests Nutrimetics Beauty Business For Undisclosed Sum

by

Tupperware Brands Corp TUP has agreed to sell its Nutrimetics beauty business, which operates in Australia, New Zealand, and France.

The deal is a part of Tupperware's turnaround plan strategy of divesting non-core assets.

The sale follows the company's sale of its Avroy Shlain beauty business in Q1 2021 and House of Fuller beauty business in Q2 2022.

Price Action: TUP shares are trading higher by 0.99% at $6.37 on the last check Tuesday.

