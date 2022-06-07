Tupperware Brands Divests Nutrimetics Beauty Business For Undisclosed Sum

- Tupperware Brands Corp TUP has agreed to sell its Nutrimetics beauty business, which operates in Australia, New Zealand, and France.
- Terms of the transaction, including the anticipated closing date, have not been disclosed.
- The deal is a part of Tupperware's turnaround plan strategy of divesting non-core assets.
- The sale follows the company's sale of its Avroy Shlain beauty business in Q1 2021 and House of Fuller beauty business in Q2 2022.
- Price Action: TUP shares are trading higher by 0.99% at $6.37 on the last check Tuesday.
