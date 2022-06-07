TrueCar Scoops Digital Motors To Drive Digital Car Transactional Experience

by

TrueCar, Inc TRUE has acquired Irvine, California-based Digital Motors.

has acquired Irvine, California-based Digital Motors. The acquisition will help TrueCar better deliver a robust digital car buying and selling experience with its TrueCar+ marketplace.

Digital Motors' automotive retail and financial technology platform helps auto dealers, OEMs, lenders, and other stakeholders augment their physical presence with a digital storefront or marketplace for a seamless omnichannel car buying experience.

TrueCar CEO Mike Darrow said, "Our acquisition of Digital Motors is a key step in the acceleration of that marketplace, providing immediate access to new capabilities to enable the development of a secure online purchasing and financing experience. In addition, we believe the acquisition will help us to target and attract more dealers, brands, OEMs, lenders, and other partners to the TrueCar+ ecosystem."

TrueCar held $235 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31.

Price Action: TRUE shares traded higher by 0.31% at $3.23 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.