Why Anaplan Shares Are Dropping Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 11:30 AM | 1 min read
  • Thoma Bravo pruned its Anaplan, Inc PLAN takeover offer after agreeing to resolve a disagreement regarding compliance with specific merger terms.
  • Now Anaplan stockholders will receive $63.75 per share in cash, down from the original purchase price of $66.00 per share in cash.
  • The revised agreement aimed to avoid the risk of lengthy litigation, provide increased closing certainty for its stockholders, and close on substantially the same timeline as originally agreed. 
  • The new offer price still implies a 26% premium to Anaplan's March 18 closing price of $50.59 before announcing the deal.
  • The deal will likely close by June 30.
  • Price Action: PLAN shares traded lower by 3.94% at $63.21 on the last check Monday.

