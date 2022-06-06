Why Anaplan Shares Are Dropping Today

- Thoma Bravo pruned its Anaplan, Inc PLAN takeover offer after agreeing to resolve a disagreement regarding compliance with specific merger terms.
- Now Anaplan stockholders will receive $63.75 per share in cash, down from the original purchase price of $66.00 per share in cash.
- The revised agreement aimed to avoid the risk of lengthy litigation, provide increased closing certainty for its stockholders, and close on substantially the same timeline as originally agreed.
- The new offer price still implies a 26% premium to Anaplan's March 18 closing price of $50.59 before announcing the deal.
- The deal will likely close by June 30.
- Price Action: PLAN shares traded lower by 3.94% at $63.21 on the last check Monday.
