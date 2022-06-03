ñol

MSC Industrial Supply Acquires Engman-Taylor To Enhance Position In Metalworking

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 3, 2022 11:14 AM | 1 min read
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. MSM has acquired Engman-Taylor, a Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based distributor of metalworking tools and supplies. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • MSC Industrial expects the acquisition to be roughly neutral to its FY22 earnings and slightly accretive to FY23 earnings.
  • Engman-Taylor will continue to do business under its current name after the acquisition is completed. The company's president and owner, Rick Star, will continue to lead the ~90-associate business.
  • Engman-Taylor serves customers from two locations in Wisconsin, two in Illinois, and one in North Carolina.
  • MSC Industrial held cash and equivalents of $41.75 million as of February 26, 2022.
  • Price Action: MSM shares are trading lower by 0.95% at $84.25 on the last check Friday.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews