Here's Why Society Pass Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket

Society Pass Inc SOPA has acquired Singapore-based Gorilla Networks Pte Ltd, a leading next-generation Web3-enabled MVNO.

Gorilla offers a full suite of mobile communication services like local calls, international roaming, data, and SMS texting.

Gorilla enables its customers to convert unused mobile data into digital assets or Gorilla GO Tokens through its innovative proprietary blockchain-based SwitchBack feature.

With network coverage to over 160 countries, Gorilla looks to drive its customer base by marketing to the region's business and leisure travelers with its user-friendly technology platform.

It plans to expand its MVNO services offering to Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia over the next 12 months.

Society Pass held $31 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31.

Price Action: SOPA shares traded higher by 16.30% at $2.43 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

