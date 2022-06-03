Here's Why Society Pass Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket

- Society Pass Inc SOPA has acquired Singapore-based Gorilla Networks Pte Ltd, a leading next-generation Web3-enabled MVNO.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Gorilla offers a full suite of mobile communication services like local calls, international roaming, data, and SMS texting.
- Gorilla enables its customers to convert unused mobile data into digital assets or Gorilla GO Tokens through its innovative proprietary blockchain-based SwitchBack feature.
- With network coverage to over 160 countries, Gorilla looks to drive its customer base by marketing to the region's business and leisure travelers with its user-friendly technology platform.
- It plans to expand its MVNO services offering to Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia over the next 12 months.
- Society Pass held $31 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31.
- Price Action: SOPA shares traded higher by 16.30% at $2.43 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
