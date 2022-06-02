Hayward Bolsters Pool & Spa Lighting Business - Read How

by

Hayward Holdings Inc. HAYW has acquired the specialty lighting business of Halco Lighting Technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

has acquired the specialty lighting business of Halco Lighting Technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Halco's specialty lighting business includes lighting solutions serving the residential and commercial pool, spa, fountain, and landscape lighting market segments. The products include lighting brands such as ColorSplash, J&J Electronics, PureWhite, and Sollos.

Hayward noted that the Specialty Lighting Business grows its product line both in and around the pool.

"We're excited to bring these lighting platforms into our business and provide customers with the ability to control even more of their outdoor living space in the palm of their hand by leveraging Hayward's leading OmniLogic® automation technology," stated Kevin Holleran, CEO of Hayward.

As of April 2, 2022, Hayward held cash and equivalents of $118.2 million.

Price Action: HAYW shares are trading higher by 3.08% at $16.06 on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Company

