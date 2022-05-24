AppTech Shares Gain As It Closes Acquisition Of Hothand

- AppTech Payments Corp APCX announced the closing of its acquisition of Hothand Inc.
- AppTech now owns Hothand's portfolio of twelve patents focused on delivering, purchasing, or requesting any products or services within specific geolocation and time parameters provided by a consumer's cell phone anywhere in the U.S.
- Hothand is a patent-holding company that owns the intellectual property rights to a patent portfolio that broadly covers geofence-triggered e-commerce and/or advertising via cell phone.
- Price Action: APCX shares traded higher by 24.3% at $0.93 on the last check Tuesday.
