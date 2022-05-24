QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

AppTech Shares Gain As It Closes Acquisition Of Hothand

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 3:50 PM | 29 seconds read
  • AppTech Payments Corp APCX announced the closing of its acquisition of Hothand Inc. 
  • AppTech now owns Hothand's portfolio of twelve patents focused on delivering, purchasing, or requesting any products or services within specific geolocation and time parameters provided by a consumer's cell phone anywhere in the U.S.
  • Hothand is a patent-holding company that owns the intellectual property rights to a patent portfolio that broadly covers geofence-triggered e-commerce and/or advertising via cell phone.
  • Price Action: APCX shares traded higher by 24.3% at $0.93 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsPenny StocksMoversTechTrading Ideas