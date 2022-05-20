QQQ
Genius Group Enhances Entrepreneurial Education Offering - Read How

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 20, 2022 8:50 AM | 1 min read
  • Genius Group Limited GNS has acquired E-Squared Education Enterprises, a South Africa-based school and vocational college. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • E-Squared, situated in Nelson Mandela Bay, offers primary, secondary, and tertiary education to children and young adults from its three institutes: Ed-U College (Port Elizabeth), Ed-U Options Academy (Ed-U Academy), and Ed-U City Campus (Ed-U Varsity). 
  • The acquisition is expected to enhance E-Squared's offering and bring campuses and a range of programs into its portfolio.
  • Lili Niemann will remain CEO of E-Squared.
  • “Africa has seen a dramatic increase in entrepreneurs over the last decade, and educating future generations to be resourceful and entrepreneurial has never been more important,” said Genius Founder & CEO Roger James Hamilton.
  • Genius group held $1.8 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: GNS shares closed higher by 9.40% at $6.40 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsEducationGeneral