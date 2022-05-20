Genius Group Enhances Entrepreneurial Education Offering - Read How

by

Genius Group Limited GNS has acquired E-Squared Education Enterprises , a South Africa-based school and vocational college. The financial terms were not disclosed.

E-Squared, situated in Nelson Mandela Bay, offers primary, secondary, and tertiary education to children and young adults from its three institutes: Ed-U College (Port Elizabeth), Ed-U Options Academy (Ed-U Academy), and Ed-U City Campus (Ed-U Varsity).

The acquisition is expected to enhance E-Squared's offering and bring campuses and a range of programs into its portfolio.

Lili Niemann will remain CEO of E-Squared.

“Africa has seen a dramatic increase in entrepreneurs over the last decade, and educating future generations to be resourceful and entrepreneurial has never been more important,” said Genius Founder & CEO Roger James Hamilton.

Genius group held $1.8 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.

Price Action: GNS shares closed higher by 9.40% at $6.40 on Thursday.

