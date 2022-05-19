QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Brookfield Buys UK's HomeServe For £4.1B

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 19, 2022 7:48 AM | 1 min read
  • Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM BAM disclosed a recommended cash offer for British home repair services provider HomeServe plc HMSVF for £4.08 billion (~$5 billion).
  • HomeServe shareholders will receive 1,200 pence in cash for each share held.
  • The offer price represents a 71% premium to the closing price per HomeServe share of 704 pence on March 23, 2022, the last business day before the offer period.
  • Brookfield is a global alternative asset manager with approximately $725 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity, and credit.
  • Brookfield held cash and equivalents of $11.82 billion as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: BAM shares are trading higher by 0.46% at $46.10 on NYSE during the premarket session on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaM&ANews