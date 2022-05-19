Brookfield Buys UK's HomeServe For £4.1B

by

Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM BAM disclosed a recommended cash offer for British home repair services provider HomeServe plc HMSVF for £4.08 billion (~$5 billion).

HomeServe shareholders will receive 1,200 pence in cash for each share held.

The offer price represents a 71% premium to the closing price per HomeServe share of 704 pence on March 23, 2022, the last business day before the offer period.

Brookfield is a global alternative asset manager with approximately $725 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity, and credit.

Brookfield held cash and equivalents of $11.82 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: BAM shares are trading higher by 0.46% at $46.10 on NYSE during the premarket session on Thursday.

