Read Why Magnachip Shares Are Trading Higher Today

LX Group collaborated with the Carlyle Group private equity fund manager to propose a takeover offer for Magnachip Semiconductor Corp MX , a media reported.

, a media reported. LX Group recently submitted a letter of intent to acquire Magnachip Semiconductor to JP Morgan in the United States.

The industry valued Magnachip at $1.2 billion (1.5 trillion won).

The industry expects LX Group to raise $600 million and Carlyle Group to acquire Magnachip with $300 million.

Magnachip, a mid-sized system semiconductor company, has negotiated with major domestic investors after negotiations with a Chinese investor failed last year.

Magnachip was a spin-off of the former Hynix Semiconductor's non-memory division.

The U.S. government blocked Magnachip's deal to sell with Wise Road Capital, a Chinese PEF, over national security concerns.

Price Action: MX shares traded higher by 12.80% at $19.55 on the last check Wednesday.

