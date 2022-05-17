QQQ
Here's Why Q2 Holdings Shares Are Trading Up Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 3:43 PM | 1 min read
  • Banking software provider Q2 Holdings, Inc QTWO explored options, including a sale after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reports.
  • The Austin-based company fielded interest from potential private equity buyers.
  • Cash-rich private equity firms have aggressively pursued software providers, generating steady cash flow. 
  • The tech selloff has further created buying opportunities.
  • Q2 offers cloud-based digital banking, lending, and other services to banks, financial technology firms, alternative finance providers, and clients.
  • Q2 had a net loss of about $(23.6) million in the quarter ending March 31, compared with a net loss of $(25.7) million a year ago due to higher costs tied to hiring and other expenses.
  • Price Action: QTWO shares traded higher by 20.10% at $50.55 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

