KKR To Scoop This Power Company At 36% Premium

- U.S. private-equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR agreed to acquire power generation company ContourGlobal PLC GLOFF for £1.75 billion ($2.16 billion), Reuters reports.
- KKR will pay £2.64 for each share of ContourGlobal, representing a 36% premium to its May 16 closing price.
- ContourGlobal operates 138 thermal and renewable power plants across Europe, Latin America, North America, and Africa.
- ContourGlobal will add to KKR's infrastructure investments that span industries like renewables, utilities, transportation, water, and communications.
- KKR held $13.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31.
- Price Action: KKR shares closed lower by 1.17% at $50.97 on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.