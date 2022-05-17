QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

KKR To Scoop This Power Company At 36% Premium

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 7:45 AM | 1 min read
  • U.S. private-equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR agreed to acquire power generation company ContourGlobal PLC GLOFF for £1.75 billion ($2.16 billion), Reuters reports.
  • KKR will pay £2.64 for each share of ContourGlobal, representing a 36% premium to its May 16 closing price.
  • ContourGlobal operates 138 thermal and renewable power plants across Europe, Latin America, North America, and Africa.
  • ContourGlobal will add to KKR's infrastructure investments that span industries like renewables, utilities, transportation, water, and communications.
  • KKR held $13.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31.
  • Price Action: KKR shares closed lower by 1.17% at $50.97 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsTechMedia