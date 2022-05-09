Here's Why ServiceSource Shares Are Soaring Today

by

Concentrix Corporation CNXC agreed to acquire customer journey experience company ServiceSource International, Inc SREV in an all-cash transaction of $1.50 per share.

agreed to acquire customer journey experience company in an all-cash transaction of $1.50 per share. The purchase price represents a 47% premium to ServiceSource's unaffected closing stock price on May 6.

Concentrix is a leading provider of customer experience (CX) services and technologies.

"We are delighted to join forces with Concentrix and the opportunity it provides for us to execute on our strategy to drive client success by bringing the world's greatest brands closer to their customers," commented Gary B. Moore, ServiceSource's Chair and CEO.

Concentrix held $142.2 million in cash and equivalents as of February 28.

Price Action: SREV shares traded higher by 41.7% at $1.45 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.