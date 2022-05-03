QQQ
Qualigen Takes Stake In NanoSynex To Gain Access To Next-Gen Diagnostic Platform

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 3, 2022 2:24 PM | 1 min read
  • Qualigen Therapeutics Inc QLGN has agreed to acquire a majority stake in NanoSynex Ltd, an Israeli-based developer of next-generation diagnostics technology.
  • NanoSynex's Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) platform provides rapid, accurate, and personalized tests for bacterial infections to quickly match the correct antibiotics to treat a patient's particular infection. 
  • Antibiotic misuse and overuse have given rise to antibiotic-resistant bacteria, commonly known as superbugs. The World Health Organization has called it one of the top ten global public health threats facing humanity.
  • NanoSynex's AST platform aims to enable better targeting of antibiotics for faster and more efficacious treatment, reducing hospital mortality and morbidity rates.
  • The purchase consideration primarily includes a stock-for-stock acquisition and an initial $600,000 cash investment in NanoSynex. 
  • Price Action: QLGN shares are up 2.83% at $0.57 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

