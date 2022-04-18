Why Are Natus Medical Shares Trading Higher Today

by

Natus Medical Inc NTUS will be acquired by ArchiMed, an investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, for approximately $1.2 billion.

will be acquired by ArchiMed, an investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, for approximately $1.2 billion. Natus shareholders will receive $33.50 in cash for each share, representing a 29% premium to the closing price of the company's common stock on April 14.

"The sale of Natus to ArchiMed will provide our shareholders with immediate and substantial cash value, as well as a compelling premium, and the Board has unanimously agreed that this transaction is in the best interests of our shareholders," said Joshua H. Levine, Chairman of Natus.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2022.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Natus may solicit proposals from third parties for 30 days continuing through May 17, and in some instances, for 35 days continuing through May 22.

Natus also reported Q1 FY22 sales of $119.8 million, up 4.3% Y/Y.

During Q1, the company incurred $3.4 million of extraordinary supply chain costs associated with acquiring semiconductors.

The company ended the quarter with $84 million in cash and no debt.

Price Action: NTUS, which resumed trading after trading halt, is higher by 27.4% at $33.20 in pre-market on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.