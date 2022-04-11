QQQ
E-Home Plans Entering Health Industry Through Zhongrun Acquisition

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 11, 2022 1:43 PM | 1 min read
  • E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd EJH, through its controlled subsidiary E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, has signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the acquisition of Zhongrun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Zhongrun is a medicine and personal care products operator in China, engaged in drug development, drug sales, medical equipment sales, and special food supply.
  • Zhongrun operates via both online and offline sales to serve the target clients and has achieved annual sales of over RMB 100 million yuan.
  • E-Home expects the acquisition to be completed within the next two months.
  • "Entering the big health industry through Zhongrun acquisition, we could also sell drugs and health supplements to the international market from Hong Kong," said Wenshan Xie, Chairman, and CEO of E-Home.
  • Price Action: EJH shares are trading higher by 3.10% at $0.69 on the last check Monday.

