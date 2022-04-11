WillScot Mobile Mini Acquires Storstac For Undisclosed Sum

by

Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp WSC closed the acquisition of Canadian storage services provider Storstac Inc. Deal terms were not disclosed.

closed the acquisition of Canadian storage services provider Storstac Inc. Deal terms were not disclosed. This acquisition adds over 1,100 storage units to WSC's existing markets in the greater Toronto area.

The company funded the transaction with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit agreement.

Willscot Mobile Mini held cash and equivalents of $12.7 million as of December 31, 2021.

Price Action: WSC shares are trading higher by 0.89% at $36.30 on the last check Monday.

