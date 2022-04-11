QQQ
WillScot Mobile Mini Acquires Storstac For Undisclosed Sum

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2022 12:52 PM | 1 min read
  • Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp WSC closed the acquisition of Canadian storage services provider Storstac Inc. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • This acquisition adds over 1,100 storage units to WSC's existing markets in the greater Toronto area.
  • The company funded the transaction with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit agreement.
  • Willscot Mobile Mini held cash and equivalents of $12.7 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: WSC shares are trading higher by 0.89% at $36.30 on the last check Monday.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews