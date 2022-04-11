IGT Acquires Gaming Content Provider iSoftBet For €160M Cash

by

International Game Technology PLC IGT has agreed to acquire iSoftBet , an igaming content provider and third-party game aggregator, for approximately €160 million in cash.

The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.

"The acquisition of iSoftBet will provide market-tested proprietary digital content, advanced game aggregation capabilities, scalable promotional tools, analytics, and strong creative talent to IGT's PlayDigital operations," said CEO Vince Sadusky.

The company held $591 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.

Oakvale Capital LLP is acting as the lead financial advisor to IGT.

Price Action: IGT shares closed higher by 2.81% at $23.06 on Friday.

