IGT Acquires Gaming Content Provider iSoftBet For €160M Cash

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 11, 2022 8:12 AM | 1 min read
  • International Game Technology PLC IGT has agreed to acquire iSoftBet, an igaming content provider and third-party game aggregator, for approximately €160 million in cash.
  • The acquisition is expected to more than double the IGT PlayDigital content library to about 225 proprietary games.
  • The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.
  • "The acquisition of iSoftBet will provide market-tested proprietary digital content, advanced game aggregation capabilities, scalable promotional tools, analytics, and strong creative talent to IGT's PlayDigital operations," said CEO Vince Sadusky.
  • The company held $591 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Oakvale Capital LLP is acting as the lead financial advisor to IGT.
  • Price Action: IGT shares closed higher by 2.81% at $23.06 on Friday.

