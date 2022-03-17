 Skip to main content

AMMO Plans To Provide Crypto Currency Processing Capabilities For GunBroker.com
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 12:37pm   Comments

  • AMMO Inc (NASDAQ: POWW), owner of GunBroker.com, has agreed with Digital Cash Processing to provide digital payment solutions for transactions on GunBroker.com.
  • Digital Cash Processing, a unit of Prior Lake, Minnesota-based Innovative Computer Professionals Inc., is a fintech corporation providing single-source solutions for global issuing and acquiring, including ATM, POS, e-commerce, and cryptocurrency processing.
  • "AMMO is taking a significant step forward in our plans to further leverage the already impressive GunBroker.com Marketplace platform with our partnership with DCP," commented Fred Wagenhals, AMMO Chairman & CEO.
  • Price Action: POWW shares are trading higher by 4.14% at $4.91 on the last check Thursday.

