 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Textron Agrees To Acquire Electric Aircraft Pioneer Pipistrel For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 10:49am   Comments
Share:
Textron Agrees To Acquire Electric Aircraft Pioneer Pipistrel For Undisclosed Sum
  • Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has agreed to purchase Pipistrel, an electrically powered aircraft manufacturer based in Slovenia and Italy. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Textron plans to form a new business segment, Textron eAviation, focused on developing sustainable aircraft, which will include Pipistrel.
  • “Pipistrel puts Textron in a uniquely strong position to develop technologies for the sustainable aviation market and develop a variety of new aircraft to meet a wide range of customer missions,” said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott Donnelly.
  • Pipistrel founder and CEO Ivo Boscarol will remain a minority shareholder and Chairman Emeritus, consulting on future product plans and strategies for two years.
  • The transaction is expected to close during 2Q22.
  • Textron held cash and equivalents of $1.92 billion as of January 1, 2022.
  • Price Action: TXT shares are trading higher by 0.30% at $73.80 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TXT)

A Bearish Sign Appears On Textron's Chart
Are You In? Private Aviation And Jet Token Quietly Boom In The Pandemic
Recap: Textron Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022
Textron's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com