Airbus Interested In Acquiring Atos's Cybersecurity Business - Report
- European aerospace and defense firm Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) is interested in taking over the cybersecurity business of French software company Atos (OTC: AEXAY), Reuters reported citing France's BFM TV.
- The report noted that Airbus had been looking into a potential acquisition of Atos over the last few weeks, driven by its interest in cybersecurity, but added that no outright takeover was at this stage on the cards.
- BFM cited another source saying, "(Airbus CEO) Guillaume Faury believes that this topic (Atos) is too complicated given Airbus's interests."
- The report noted Airbus opted against buying Atos as a whole as it had no interest in acquiring the French firm's other activities.
- Price Action: EADSY shares closed higher by 4.29% at $29.64 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.