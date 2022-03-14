Why Volt Information Sciences Shares Are Soaring

Volt Information Sciences Inc (AMEX:VOLT) is trading significantly higher Monday morning after the company announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired for $6 per share.

Vega Consulting will commence a tender offer no later than March 25 to acquire all outstanding shares of Volt for $6 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

"This acquisition offers Volt a compelling opportunity for continued growth," said Linda Perneau, president and CEO of Volt.

Volt offers recruitment services including staffing services, outsourcing solutions and information technology infrastructure services.

See Also: 28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

VOLT 52-Week Range: $2.46 - $5.50

Volt shares were up 95.7% at $5.91 at time of publication.