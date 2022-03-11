Medigus Unit Charging Robotics Inks LOI To Complete Reverse Merger With Fuel Doctor
- Israel-based Medigus Ltd (NASDAQ: MDGS) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Charging Robotics, have signed a non-binding letter of intent for a planned securities exchange agreement with Fuel Doctor Inc (OTC: FDOC).
- The transaction will result in Charging Robotics becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fuel Doctor.
- In exchange, Medigus will receive 80% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Fuel Doctor. Medigus will appoint nominees as officers and directors of Fuel Doctor.
- Charging Robotics is developing an automatic wireless charging system dedicated to public parking lots.
- Price Action: MDGS shares are trading higher by 3.52% at $1.03 on the last check Friday.
