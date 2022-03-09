Stantec Intends To Acquire Barton Willmore For Undisclosed Sum
- Stantec Inc (NYSE: STN) revealed its intention to acquire Barton Willmore, a planning and design consulting firm in the U.K. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Founded in 1936, Barton Willmore has over 300 town planners, designers, and architects employed across the country.
- Barton Willmore supports transformational projects in the region's residential, logistics, retail, infrastructure, energy, higher education, and urban regeneration sectors.
- Upon close, the Barton Willmore acquisition will bring Stantec's regional presence to more than 2,500 team members distributed across the UK.
- The transaction is expected to close in early April 2022.
- Stantec held cash and equivalents of $186.7 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: STN shares are trading higher by 4.28% at $49.94 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.