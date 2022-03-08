Oshkosh's McNeilus Acquires CartSeeker Vehicle Automation Technology
- Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) subsidiary McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., has acquired the CartSeeker curbside automation product from Eagle Vision Systems, Inc. and Waterloo Controls, Inc. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- CartSeeker curbside automation is a patented AI-based recognition technology that identifies and locates curbside waste carts and helps automate the operation of the truck's robotic lift arm without joystick manipulation.
- The company expects this investment in refuse collection vehicle automation drives McNeilus' strategy forward.
- Oshkosh held cash and equivalents of $995.7 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: OSK shares are trading higher by 3.93% at $106.56 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.