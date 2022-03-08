 Skip to main content

Oshkosh's McNeilus Acquires CartSeeker Vehicle Automation Technology
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 1:52pm   Comments
  • Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) subsidiary McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., has acquired the CartSeeker curbside automation product from Eagle Vision Systems, Inc. and Waterloo Controls, Inc. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • CartSeeker curbside automation is a patented AI-based recognition technology that identifies and locates curbside waste carts and helps automate the operation of the truck's robotic lift arm without joystick manipulation.
  • The company expects this investment in refuse collection vehicle automation drives McNeilus' strategy forward.
  • Oshkosh held cash and equivalents of $995.7 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: OSK shares are trading higher by 3.93% at $106.56 on the last check Tuesday.

