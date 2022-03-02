NV5 Acquires River City Testing In All-Cash Deal
- NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) has acquired River City Testing, Inc. (RCT), a provider of materials testing and special inspection services, in an all-cash transaction. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Founded in 2007, RCT is primarily focused on public education facilities in Southern California's Inland Empire Region and operates out of its materials testing laboratory in Riverside, California.
- The acquisition strengthens NV5's testing, inspection, and consulting capabilities in the region and gives it a materials testing laboratory to support engineering operations in Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
- NV5 expects the deal to be immediately accretive to its earnings. It held cash and equivalents of $47.98 million as of January 1, 2022.
- Price Action: NVEE shares are trading higher by 0.57% at $121.72 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.