CRA Acquires Welch Consulting For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:08pm   Comments
  • CRA International Inc (NASDAQ: CRAI) has acquired Welch Consulting for undisclosed financial terms. The transaction closed on February 28, 2022.
  • Welch Consulting was founded in 1978 to provide consulting and testifying services to the labor and employment community and currently has offices in Bryan, Texas, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.
  • Welch Consulting's clients include law firms and corporations in various industries throughout the U.S., with extensive work in the U.K. and South America.
  • CRA purchased substantially all of the assets of Welch Consulting and retained the services of approximately 45 employees, including appointing five VPs within its Labor and Employment Practice.
  • "This acquisition is entirely complimentary for CRA and will approximately double the size of our strong Labor and Employment Practice while being accretive to our earnings in 2022," said CEO Paul Maleh.
  • CRA held cash and equivalents of $19.67 million as of October 2, 2021.
  • Price Action: CRAI shares closed lower by 2.85% at $86.30 on Tuesday.

