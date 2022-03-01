 Skip to main content

AZZ Agrees To Acquire DAAM Galvanizing For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 2:45pm   Comments
  • AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) has agreed to acquire DAAM Galvanizing Co. Ltd., a private hot-dip galvanizing company based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • AZZ expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings within the first year of operation.
  • Founded in 1954, DAAM operates two galvanizing facilities in Canada; one in Edmonton, Alberta, and a second in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and a service depot in Calgary, Alberta.
  • AZZ plans to integrate the new metal coatings plants into its existing network, increasing its total hot-dip galvanizing network to 42 sites in North America.
  • "The addition of DAAM will expand AZZ's geographical coverage in the Northwest and enhances its scope of metal coating services in Canada," said Bryan L. Stovall, President & COO of AZZ Metal Coatings.
  • AZZ held cash and equivalents of $20.3 million as of November 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: AZZ shares are trading lower by 2.36% at $48.07 on the last check Tuesday.

