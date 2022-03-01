 Skip to main content

Martin Marietta To Sell Certain West Coast Cement, Ready Mixed Concrete Operations For $250M Cash
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 7:42am   Comments
Martin Marietta To Sell Certain West Coast Cement, Ready Mixed Concrete Operations For $250M Cash
  • Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) has agreed to sell certain West Coast cement and ready mixed concrete operations to CalPortland Company for $250 million in cash.
  • The operations include the Redding cement plant, related cement distribution terminals, and 14 ready-mixed concrete plants in California.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
  • The parties also entered into preferred arrangements regarding the potential sale of the company's Tehachapi cement plant and related cement distribution terminals.
  • Price Action: MLM shares closed lower by 1.48% at $379.40 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

